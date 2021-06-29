Happiness Of Anna Studio

The Weekend Casa Brand Identity

The Weekend Casa Brand Identity mailing card business card letterhead icon home rental travel brand visual identity typography logo design branding
Brand identity for The Weekend Casa — business card, letterhead, and mailing envelope with a postcard. We like it youthful and down-to-earth for this beautiful conceptual lakehouse rental💙

