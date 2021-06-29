Rahat Rahman

Modern simple business card template, Flat and clean design

Rahat Rahman
Rahat Rahman
  • Save
Modern simple business card template, Flat and clean design layout abstract logo creative simple
Download color palette

This is a Modern simple business card template, Flat clean and clear design. Hope you'll like that. Hit the like button.
How was it?
Check here: https://www.shutterstock.com/image-illustration/modern-simple-business-card-template-flat-1963694506
https://stock.adobe.com/stock-photo/id/441387594
Follow me on
behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Rahat Rahman
Rahat Rahman

More by Rahat Rahman

View profile
    • Like