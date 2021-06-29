The Weekend Casa Logotype

The Weekend Casa is a conceptual project by us, a house rental bed and breakfast that gives travellers a place to relax and spend time with loved ones over the weekend by the stunning lakeshore downtown. We develop the logotype through spirited wave shape-like typography, fresh and fun colors, and a minimal design logo with a negative space house-top with a window at the bottom of the first letter of the weekend "W". This created a unique and simple logotype that the target audience will feel welcomed and excited at The Weekend Casa 🌊 ⠀