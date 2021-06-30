Good for Sale
Modern Landing Page

Modern Landing Page one page single page web testimonials features contact about saas homepage graphic design design webdesign web design landing website landing page
Price
$10
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Hello Dribbblers,
Download this Landing Page: https://gum.co/DqwZpj
Sketch, AdobeXD and Figma Versions Included

Presenting a Modern and Trending Landing Page for SaaS and Corporate Companies. I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.
Sections:

Please share your feedback about the color choice and placement of the elements.

