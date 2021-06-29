The Weekend Casa Can Packaging Design

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Have you ever stayed in a hotel and your fridge comes with a sparkling water bottle!? Well, I have! I thought it’d be awesome to include this stunning minimalist design of sparkling water in a can for The Weekend Casa's brand identity. Sometimes, a beautiful weekend deserves a little treat. 💦 Imagine a home rental with refreshments like this? I'd even take them all home!⠀