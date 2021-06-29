Happiness Of Anna Studio

The Weekend Casa Can Packaging Design

Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio
The Weekend Casa Can Packaging Design
Have you ever stayed in a hotel and your fridge comes with a sparkling water bottle!? Well, I have! I thought it’d be awesome to include this stunning minimalist design of sparkling water in a can for The Weekend Casa's brand identity. Sometimes, a beautiful weekend deserves a little treat. 💦 Imagine a home rental with refreshments like this? I'd even take them all home!⠀

Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio

