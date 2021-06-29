Village Well Branding Stuff

Christina Moreland

Village Well Branding
Uhm, hello????? I can't believe it's been over a year since I've updated my Dribbble. Here are some goodies from a branding project I worked on a while back for a delightful, inclusive, and colorful coffee shop in Culver City, California called Village Well. Check out full project here: https://moreland.co

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
