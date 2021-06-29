Colorkrew

Mamoru Biz

It's Colorkrew again! Seat Graphic, Scheduler and Inventory in one Tool!
What is "Mamoru"? In Japanese means "to protect" and that is the concept of this service. It was designed to protect the tons of hours stolen by side tasks.
like Inventory, Seat management, cash and internal payments management and a lot more!

With the amazing QR code technology we will make your daily office life easier and funnier!
Please check our design on this page, but is only the tip of the iceberg of what we do. We operate in a lot of different fields. Wanna know more? Check our home page!
https://mamoru-secure.com/pay/?source=pay
https://www.colorkrew.com/works/design/

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
