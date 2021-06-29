Adiqa Shaikh

Logo Design - #DailyUI

Logo Design - #DailyUI clean art ux ui vector typography logo illustration icon design branding app
Logo design for a cellular mobile service provider 'Orbit'. 📱
The client wanted a modern design that would revamp the brand and make it stand out. Daily UI 005

