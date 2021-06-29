Wilito Max

Splash Screen

Wilito Max
Wilito Max
  • Save
Splash Screen design dailyuichallenge daily ui daily 100 challenge dailyui
Download color palette

A Goal Tracker App Splash Screen
93/100 UI Design Challenge

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Wilito Max
Wilito Max

More by Wilito Max

View profile
    • Like