Character design and illustration for the city of The Hague

Collaborating with branding and design agency The Projects, I developed a style and created a series of 28 illustrated characters for the city of The Hague and its sister branch Scheveningen. The main goal of the campaign was to inform and guide visitors and citizens in regards to Covid-19 measures throughout the year 2021.

The style was developed to express the diversity of the city and to reflect the city life. Some of the client's requirements were to restrict the amount of colours to their own branded palette, and to depict different races, standing or walking in different settings such as shopping areas and the beach. The end result is a vibrant and colourful set of characters that are used in banners, floor stickers, posters, etc, in the current year’s campaign throughout the cities of The Hague and Scheveningen;

The illustrations in the background and extra ornamental elements were solely added to display some context around the showcased characters.

Client: the city of The Hague

Agency: The Projects

Year: 2021

Tools: Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop

