Joseph Hatfield

서울 | Seoul v.2 (Korea Poster Series)

Joseph Hatfield
Joseph Hatfield
  • Save
서울 | Seoul v.2 (Korea Poster Series) south korea graphics flat illustrator illustration vector southkorea korea graphic design graphicdesign graphic poster design posterdesign design poster
Download color palette

An alternate design* inspired by the Han River and the winding roads that connect Seoul. Available on my society6 page : )

society6.com/josephlhatfield

* Full image also available on my society6 page

Joseph Hatfield
Joseph Hatfield

More by Joseph Hatfield

View profile
    • Like