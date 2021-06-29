Joseph Hatfield

서울 | Seoul (Korea Poster Series)

서울 | Seoul (Korea Poster Series) poster design graphics graphic design flat illustration vector city seoul southkorea korea graphicdesign graphic design posterdesign poster
A design* inspired by the Han River and the winding roads that connect Seoul. Available on my society6 page : )

society6.com/josephlhatfield

* Full image also available on my society6 page

