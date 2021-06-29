Ebike Essentials - Branding

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Along with the full redesign of their site, the business, formerly known as Bafang USA Direct, wanted a new name and new branding to help them stand apart. Going with "Ebike Essentials" allows them to better stretch out into the whole ebike market, instead of tied to one brand of products. Their logo also needed to encompass the new direction the business was taking. With a versatile mark and lockups, we developed a logo that can move their business onwards and upwards.