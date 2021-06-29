mood+aged Family Suite Brand Identity

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Mood and Aged wanted to build strong positioning in the minds of new and regular customers. They wanted to attract most women ages 18-35 y.o, who are interested about repurpose clothing solutions. At the same time, attracts new audiences by presenting products in a stylish and cultured way. Their main goal was to show their main values in branding and create a down-to-earth look that speaks to their customers and unique products to help them worthily compete with their other competitors' brands.