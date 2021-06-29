mood+aged Family Suite Brand Identity

Mood and Aged wanted to build strong positioning in the minds of new and regular customers. They wanted to attract most women ages 18-35 y.o, who are interested about repurpose clothing solutions. At the same time, attracts new audiences by presenting products in a stylish and cultured way. Their main goal was to show their main values in branding and create a down-to-earth look that speaks to their customers and unique products to help them worthily compete with their other competitors' brands.