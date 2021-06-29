Joseph Hatfield

대구 | Daegu (Korea Poster Series)

Joseph Hatfield
Joseph Hatfield
  • Save
대구 | Daegu (Korea Poster Series) posterdesign graphics graphic design flat illustrator illustration vector forest mountains city daegu southkorea korea design graphic graphicdesign poster
Download color palette

A design* inspired by the mountains surrounding Daegu and the outdoors. Available on my society6 page : )

society6.com/josephlhatfield

* Full image also available on my society6 page

Joseph Hatfield
Joseph Hatfield

More by Joseph Hatfield

View profile
    • Like