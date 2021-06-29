Isaac Marta

Learning App Concept

Isaac Marta
Isaac Marta
Hire Me
  • Save
Learning App Concept mobile app concept concept drawing logo concept project graphic design
Learning App Concept mobile app concept concept drawing logo concept project graphic design
Learning App Concept mobile app concept concept drawing logo concept project graphic design
Learning App Concept mobile app concept concept drawing logo concept project graphic design
Learning App Concept mobile app concept concept drawing logo concept project graphic design
Download color palette
  1. Dribble (4).png
  2. Dribble.png
  3. Dribble (3).png
  4. Dribble (2).png
  5. Dribble (1).png

UpSkill - A learning app concept

Illustrations By Haiyao Su
UI Made in Adobe XD and mockups made in Canva

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Isaac Marta
Isaac Marta
UI/UX Designer And Digital illustrator
Hire Me

More by Isaac Marta

View profile
    • Like