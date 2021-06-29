mood+aged shopping bag

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Mood and Aged is a vintage store brand that produces selected secondhand clothing solutions from the 50s-70s. Their main goal is to give new and regular customers complete confidence while wearing their vintage clothing finds from different generations worldwide. They care about their customers and planet and provide only the best premium secondhand clothing solutions in the fashion industry.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀