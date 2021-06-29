Cooperate website built using Webflow

Endurance Dan-Jumbo

ui designer web design web development no code webflow
A recent project I completed for a company of IT specialists based in Nigeria, I designed the interface on Figma and was able to build the entire thing on Webflow

You can view the live website here: https://promatics.ng/

I'm available to work on web projects

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
