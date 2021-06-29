nwankwo goodness

Daily Ui: Day 8 - 404 Page

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness
  • Save
Daily Ui: Day 8 - 404 Page error design website design web design website web 404 design page error design 404 error 404 page 404 daily ui illustration design application app ui design daily ui dailyui
Download color palette

Task: Design a 404 page. Does it suit the brand's style? Is it user-friendly? It might sound mundane, but not evertyhing can be flash or glamorous. Every day millions of people will be landing on 404 pages. You have an opportunity to help them in a way that's useful and asthetically pleasing.(It's up to you!)

nwankwo goodness
nwankwo goodness

More by nwankwo goodness

View profile
    • Like