Oleksandra Paramieieva

Zendesk landing page redesign

Oleksandra Paramieieva
Oleksandra Paramieieva
  • Save
Zendesk landing page redesign graphic design vector illustration webdesign typography design ui
Download color palette

Hello!
Recently, I've done a small redesign project for my portfolio. Here is the first screen of the new landing page for both desktop and mobile version.

If you like it, feel free to leave your feedback:)

Check out my Behance profile

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Oleksandra Paramieieva
Oleksandra Paramieieva
Like