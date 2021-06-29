Bohdan Skochii

Series of Organic and Eco Label Animations #4

Bohdan Skochii
Bohdan Skochii
  • Save
Series of Organic and Eco Label Animations #4 after effects organic label animation
Download color palette

Design: Mariia Hlushchenko
Animation: Bohdan Skochii

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Bohdan Skochii
Bohdan Skochii

More by Bohdan Skochii

View profile
    • Like