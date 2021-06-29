Stephen Plodinec

Sky Lounge logo

Stephen Plodinec
Stephen Plodinec
Hire Me
  • Save
Sky Lounge logo branding one color logo bay area typography san jose sports vector illustrator
Sky Lounge logo branding one color logo bay area typography san jose sports vector illustrator
Download color palette
  1. skylounge1.jpg
  2. skylounge2.jpg

Unused concept logo for the Sky Lounge at Avaya Stadium/Earthquakes Stadium/PayPal Park.

1f06fb1ba45cd11e8fbf73f95850afe8
Rebound of
SJ74 mark
By Stephen Plodinec
View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Stephen Plodinec
Stephen Plodinec
Lead Graphic Designer, San Jose Earthquakes
Hire Me

More by Stephen Plodinec

View profile
    • Like