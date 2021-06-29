Manta_styles

Chourturis Chaessa

Manta_styles
Manta_styles
  • Save
Chourturis Chaessa vector illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding ux ui logologo maker lettering letter c initial c logo c monogram logo cc concept logo cc logo c logo
Chourturis Chaessa vector illustration app letter icon minimal logo design branding ux ui logologo maker lettering letter c initial c logo c monogram logo cc concept logo cc logo c logo
Download color palette
  1. 29 (1).png
  2. 30.png

What do you think about the concept?
comment below.
.
.
Need logo?
Please Email me manta.styles69@gmail.com

Manta_styles
Manta_styles

More by Manta_styles

View profile
    • Like