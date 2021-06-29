James Coffman

"Into the Unknown" Bandana

"Into the Unknown" Bandana bandana desert vector jamescoffman branding lockup font logo illustration design
A bandana design for the BANDITS X REI collection with a portion of the sales being donated to the Sierra Club.

Typeface: Calistoga

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
