Jiad

Sheepish Invesduhhhs — InvestSmart Ad Campaign

Jiad
Jiad
  • Save
Sheepish Invesduhhhs — InvestSmart Ad Campaign branding investment finance campaign advertising design illustration
Download color palette

Concept and illustration to promote the Securities Commission’s investment education initiative.

Project partner and copy lead: Joshua Tan

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Jiad
Jiad

More by Jiad

View profile
    • Like