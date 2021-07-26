Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance

Developing with Cozy

Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance
Zach Krasner for Cozy Finance
  • Save
Developing with Cozy defi web 3.0 developer branding ethereum design crypto ui
Download color palette

Introducing the Developer home for our protocol's developer experience. Protocols in crypto are incredibly powerful and also complicated. By creating a developer experience page, we have a chance to frame the way developers think about Cozy before they are thrown head first into the docs.

Includes
- Concise hero
- A developer console to match step-by-step thinking to actual code snippets representative of that part of the process
- Single line value props with clear benefits and visual concepts
- Developer examples based around useful stories

View all tags
Posted on Jul 26, 2021
Cozy Finance
Cozy Finance
Keep your crypto cozy.

More by Cozy Finance

View profile
    • Like