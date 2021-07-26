Developing with Cozy

Introducing the Developer home for our protocol's developer experience. Protocols in crypto are incredibly powerful and also complicated. By creating a developer experience page, we have a chance to frame the way developers think about Cozy before they are thrown head first into the docs.

Includes

- Concise hero

- A developer console to match step-by-step thinking to actual code snippets representative of that part of the process

- Single line value props with clear benefits and visual concepts

- Developer examples based around useful stories