Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Greeting

🎟️ Freelancers! Join our free & interactive two-part crash course with industry legends Mt Freelance on July 14 + 21. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Echo Show 10’s display automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room. In order to show off some new capabilities, we designed a series of Alexa Responses. When you say, “Alexa, have a nice day!” the device will greet to you and display a morning sunrise.
Contributors:
Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean
UX/PM: Lauren Foley
Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers
Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk
Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections
Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung
Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.