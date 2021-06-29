Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Greeting

Echo Show 10’s display automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room. In order to show off some new capabilities, we designed a series of Alexa Responses. When you say, “Alexa, have a nice day!” the device will greet to you and display a morning sunrise.

Contributors:

Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean

UX/PM: Lauren Foley

Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers

Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk

Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections

Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung

Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh