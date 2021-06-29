gerg werk
Echo Show 10 Alexa Responses: Greeting

Echo Show 10’s display automatically stays in view when you interact with Alexa—no matter where you are in the room. In order to show off some new capabilities, we designed a series of Alexa Responses. When you say, “Alexa, have a nice day!” the device will greet to you and display a morning sunrise.

Contributors:
Creative Direction: Gretchen Nash - https://dribbble.com/gretchenjean
UX/PM: Lauren Foley
Illustration: Josh Powers - https://dribbble.com/josh-powers
Hardware and on-screen Motion Design: Joey Brown - https://dribbble.com/joeybrown/ & Gregory Kaufman - https://dribbble.com/gergwerk
Sound Design: Sam Koch - https://dribbble.com/doko84/collections
Design Technologist: Maxwell Tung
Principal PMT: Arunjeet Singh

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
