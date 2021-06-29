Marlon James

Daily UI 005 - App Icon

The theme of Day 5 is app icon. Decided to actually test out the icon in an app. Guardian Coverage - The world's safest VPN. Really loving how it turned out.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
