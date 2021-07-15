Ethereum Transaction Approvals

This UX is one of the more tedious ones to grasp when new product designers get into crypto design. The user is submitting a transaction (ie. depositing USDC to earn interest, or ETH in this case). They enter 1 ETH, press "Deposit" and this set of steps appears.

Proxy Wallet— A proxy wallet allows a majority of future transactions to be grouped together. That's important because to abstract away complexities from the user later on in the product, a proxy wallet is useful—though it takes an additional transaction first.

Approving Transfers— For certain transactions, a user must approve the *spending permission* of a certain currency before depositing. While potentially confusing to fully explain, this only has to completed once per token. Surfacing that expectation is a good design practice.

Final Step— Keep in mind, the user initially wanted to "Deposit ETH". The prerequisite steps are needed, but give a user confidence that their intention is being met by keeping the Deposit step as a final step, even though they've already pressed a Deposit CTA