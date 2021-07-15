Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ethereum Transaction Approvals

This UX is one of the more tedious ones to grasp when new product designers get into crypto design. The user is submitting a transaction (ie. depositing USDC to earn interest, or ETH in this case). They enter 1 ETH, press "Deposit" and this set of steps appears.

Proxy Wallet— A proxy wallet allows a majority of future transactions to be grouped together. That's important because to abstract away complexities from the user later on in the product, a proxy wallet is useful—though it takes an additional transaction first.

Approving Transfers— For certain transactions, a user must approve the *spending permission* of a certain currency before depositing. While potentially confusing to fully explain, this only has to completed once per token. Surfacing that expectation is a good design practice.

Final Step— Keep in mind, the user initially wanted to "Deposit ETH". The prerequisite steps are needed, but give a user confidence that their intention is being met by keeping the Deposit step as a final step, even though they've already pressed a Deposit CTA

Posted on Jul 15, 2021
Keep your crypto cozy.

