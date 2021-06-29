Brooks Peffer

3D Still Lifes

3D Still Lifes art 3d modeling 3d illustration design
An exercise in Blender 3D making still life renders using random organic and inorganic objects. Fully modeled and rendered from scratch.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
