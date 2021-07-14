Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance

Cozy Protected Investment Input Modal

Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance
Zach Krasner for Cozy Finance
Cozy Protected Investment Input Modal web 3.0 defi ux crypto design ui
The crypto input modal is the most fascinating piece of UI to me in defi. This opens up when clicking on any crypto+platform combo on Cozy

- Amount to borrow (in crypto)
- Amount to borrow (in fiat)
- Switcher

- Borrow Limit
- Quick selector % size allocators
- Clear CTA copy

- Protection Details

- Borrowing Power indicator
- Amount remaining
- Percentage before liquidation

Posted on Jul 14, 2021
Cozy Finance
Cozy Finance
Keep your crypto cozy.

