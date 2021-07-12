Cozy Amount Input Modal

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The crypto input modal is the most fascinating piece of UI to me in defi. This opens up when clicking on any crypto+platform combo on Cozy
- Amount to borrow (in crypto)
- Amount to borrow (in fiat)
- Switcher
- Borrow Limit
- Quick selector % size allocators
- Clear CTA copy
- Borrowing Power indicator
- Amount remaining
- Percentage before liquidation