Venture Backed Web Section

Zach Krasner for Cozy Finance
Venture Backed Web Section web 3.0 defi ethereum crypto design ui
Cozy's backed by the best in the crypto world. This section balances highlighting in on a homepage and instilling confidence in the product without turning it into too loud a VC show and tell.

Posted on Jul 9, 2021
Keep your crypto cozy.

