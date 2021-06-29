Impact Series - C

I’ve been working on this alphabet series based on our human impact on other species that we share environments with.

“C” is for chimpanzees. Our closest cousin is in danger of deforestation, exotic animal trade, to hunting for bushmeat. Many infant chimps are found orphaned and sold as pets with no regulation which leads to abuse and unacceptable treatment or care. These lil guys share 98% of our genes making them super intelligent and empathetic which makes it so much harder to know that these threats are happening right now to these sweet creatures.

So here’s what we can do:

💸 donate to reputable organizations like the Jane Goodall Institute that protects chimpanzees through habitat conservation

❕raise awareness to inspire policy makers into enforcing laws against animal trade and illegal hunting.

ABOUT THE PRINT:

- printed as part of 2021 Impact Alphabet Series

- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print

- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.

- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.

*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:

- All prints are shipped from the US.

- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.

- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.

- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.