TO BE REMEMBERED: Concept Art

TO BE REMEMBERED: Concept Art
Our short film To Be Remembered is a journey through time and a homage to our stories, civilizations, and humanity.

This beautiful concept by Alfredo takes us to the prime of the Egyptian empire, one of the most important ancient civilizations in our history.

We are making some more progress on this so Stay tuned to see more 😉

Posted on Jun 30, 2021
We are remote and cloud based studio.
