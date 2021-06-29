Jordi Ayguasenosa Jara
For this next AnimaGIF we bring you a Challenge!  Why use a Bowl if you can serve it directly in your mouth? 😂

Don’t forget to eat your fruits and veggies 🍓🥦

Art: Fleur
Animation: Jordi
3D: Luis

