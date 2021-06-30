Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance

Cozy Design System Toasts/Alerts

Zach Krasner
Cozy Finance
Zach Krasner for Cozy Finance
  • Save
Cozy Design System Toasts/Alerts variants web toast alert alerts toasts design crypto ui
Download color palette

The perfect toasts don't ex....

View all tags
Posted on Jun 30, 2021
Cozy Finance
Cozy Finance
Keep your crypto cozy.

More by Cozy Finance

View profile
    • Like