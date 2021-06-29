Joao Paulo dos Santos

Settings - wavys

Joao Paulo dos Santos
Joao Paulo dos Santos
  • Save
Settings - wavys settings ux ui design ui app dailyui design
Download color palette

#DailyUI #007
Settings for a podcast app called wavys.

*This is part of the Daily UI Challenge

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Joao Paulo dos Santos
Joao Paulo dos Santos

More by Joao Paulo dos Santos

View profile
    • Like