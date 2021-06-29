Impact Series - B

I’ve been working on this alphabet series based on our human impact on other species that we share environments with.

“B” is for bees. As we all know, bees are dying at a very rapid rate. The fastest decline we’ve seen! 😱 Bees are so important and responsible for pollinating so many of our nutritious plants. Without them, our diets could suffer tremendously. Sadly, climate change and harmful pesticides are killing our furry flying friends.

So here’s what we can do:

🚫stop buying neonicotinoid pesticides and stop supporting businesses who use them or sell them

🧑🏽‍🌾 support local farms or sustainable produce

🐝 plant a bee garden with flowers that bees love or even better, trees!

ABOUT THE PRINT:

- printed as part of 2021 Impact Alphabet Series

- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print

- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.

- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.

*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:

- All prints are shipped from the US.

- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.

- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.

- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.