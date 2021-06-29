Dzikri Sinatria

Tabungin - A Mobile Savings App

Tabungin - A Mobile Savings App
Tabungin is a mobile savings application for users to keep track of their savings until they can achieve the stuff that they need. This is my first design for a mobile application, so any feedback from you would be much appreciated. Thankyou!

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
