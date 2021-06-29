Impact Series - A

I’ve been working on this alphabet series based on our human impact on other species that we share environments with.

“A” is for alligators. These fellas are pushed out of their homes due to our excessive wetland drainage and irreversible harm to their ecosystems for the sake of construction.

What we can do:

💧stop dumping chemicals down drains and take them to a proper waste disposal center

✅ vote for bills and people who protect these precious ecosystems

🌱 if you live near a wetland, plant grass/shrubs to prevent soil erosion

