Ogbukaa Victor Chinedu

UI/UX design (mobile App interface)

Ogbukaa Victor Chinedu
Ogbukaa Victor Chinedu
  • Save
UI/UX design (mobile App interface) app ux design
Download color palette

this is a mobile app with three interfaces displayed; sign up, welcome and sign in.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ogbukaa Victor Chinedu
Ogbukaa Victor Chinedu
Like