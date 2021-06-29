Good for Sale
Kara Bernbeck

Sprout

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
Sprout art print graphic design digital art digital illustration procreate nature study illustration design
Sprout

Sprout

Inspiration to start that little garden of yours! The first sprout is the most exciting part of every endeavor.

ABOUT THE PRINT:
- printed as part of 2021 Earth Day Series
- 5"x7" Fine Art Digital Print
- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.
- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.
*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:
- All prints are shipped from the US.
- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.
- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.
- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.
- Orders are shipped with tracking through USPS.

Kara Bernbeck
Kara Bernbeck
