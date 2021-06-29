Ruth Wright-Palmer

Skincare Branding

Skincare Branding floral mockup artboardstudio photoshop typography holographic branding design art direction
Concept piece for natural skincare brand by GLDN Studio is a UK remote design studio that specialises in Web Design, Branding and Graphic Design.

I’m so happy to be part of this amazing community, so please let me know what you think.
Love, Ruth.

A creator of beautiful stories grounded in intent.
