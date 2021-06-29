Good for Sale
Go Barefoot

Go Barefoot art print procreate digital illustration typography illustration design
Go Barefoot

Go Barefoot

A good reminder to get grounded and feel the grass between your toes. It's the little things that make our planet and life so beautiful!

ABOUT THE PRINT:
- printed as part of 2021 Earth Day Series
- 5"x5" Fine Art Digital Print
- All prints are signed by artist. Unframed.
- Printed digitally CMYK on heavyweight, 100% recycled 100#C French Paper Kraft-Tone card stock. Kraft-Tone is made from wood fiber that offers maximum strength and natural character.
*colors may appear slightly different from screen

SHIPPING:
- All prints are shipped from the US.
- All packaging material is 100% recycled and manufactured in the US.
- Packaging can be recycled in any curbside recycling bin when separated.
- All orders placed by 12pm (CDT) Friday will ship Saturday.
- Orders are shipped with tracking through USPS.

Posted on Jun 29, 2021
