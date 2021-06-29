Alberto Rojas

eCommerce Application – Centro Automotriz

Alberto Rojas
Alberto Rojas
  • Save
eCommerce Application – Centro Automotriz motor marketplace mobile ui design vehicle car brakes brown case study onboarding application ecommerce app ui ux
Download color palette

An eCommerce application that helps you find the right brakes for your vehicle, offering the option to adjust your recommendations based on the vehicles you have registered.

If you want to check out the study case:
https://albertorojas.webflow.io/case-studies/centro-automotriz

Alberto Rojas
Alberto Rojas

More by Alberto Rojas

View profile
    • Like