Ernesto Angulo

Landing Page - Daily UI 003

Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo
  • Save
Landing Page - Daily UI 003 mobile desktop ui web app design
Download color palette

Hello everyone! 👋

Third day of the #dailyui challenge, a landing page for a book concept app. I hope you like it and don't forget to hit the "L" key. ❤

Any kind of feedback is more than welcome. 😃

You can follow me on Twitter.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Ernesto Angulo
Ernesto Angulo

More by Ernesto Angulo

View profile
    • Like