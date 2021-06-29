Happiness Of Anna Studio

miniVelvety Packaging Design

Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio
  • Save
miniVelvety Packaging Design letterhead invitation typography logo illustration design branding
Download color palette

miniVelvety is a timeless, playful and feminine brand identity that carries “pretty bows for the minis”. This brand conceptual project includes a full service branding, illustration, social media graphics and packaging design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 29, 2021
Happiness Of Anna Studio
Happiness Of Anna Studio

More by Happiness Of Anna Studio

View profile
    • Like