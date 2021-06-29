Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
#DailyUI - Day 7 - Settings

#DailyUI - Day 7 - Settings dailyui design ui study challenge userinterface uidesign interface fiction
#DailyUI - Day 7

Settings

Design Hint...

Design settings for something. Is it for security or privacy settings? Game settings? What is it and what's important? (It's up to you!)

Jun 29, 2021
