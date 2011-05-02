Angel A. Acevedo

Make Beautiful Things

Angel A. Acevedo
Angel A. Acevedo
  • Save
Make Beautiful Things silk-screen poster typography
Download color palette

First shot. Thanks to @HersonRodriguez for inviting me to the Dribbble community.

This will be a silk screen poster series featuring the mission statement for Onyx Group.

View all tags
Posted on May 2, 2011
Angel A. Acevedo
Angel A. Acevedo

More by Angel A. Acevedo

View profile
    • Like